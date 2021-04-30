GWM Advisors LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

