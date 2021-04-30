GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 176 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

