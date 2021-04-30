GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 137.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $117.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $125.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03.

