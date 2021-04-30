Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.18

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.18 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 4480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

