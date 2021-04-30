Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,900 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the March 31st total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 425.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $$6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Haidilao International Company Profile
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.