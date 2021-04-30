Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 129,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) by 1,029.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610,160 shares during the quarter. Harbor Custom Development accounts for 3.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 50.88% of Harbor Custom Development worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.