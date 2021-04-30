HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.20 million and the highest is $69.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

HONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 237,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $804.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

