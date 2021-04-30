Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 6,269 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.79. 23,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.50 and its 200-day moving average is $350.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

