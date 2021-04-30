Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.92 and its 200 day moving average is $281.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.87.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.