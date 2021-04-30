Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46,113 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $77,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.98. 11,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.55. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

