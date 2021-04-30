Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,378 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,089,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,774. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.