Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $14,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,558. Harsco has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

