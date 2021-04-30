Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.