Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $123.17 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

