Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $322,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,281. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

