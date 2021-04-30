Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend by 81.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HWBK opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

