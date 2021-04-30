Haywood Securities Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.71.

BNE stock opened at C$3.57 on Tuesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. The company has a market cap of C$119.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.60.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

