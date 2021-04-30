HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

