HCA Healthcare (HCA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/29/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

4/29/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/26/2021 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $191.00.

4/26/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $230.00.

4/13/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

