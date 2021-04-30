Head-To-Head Comparison: CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) vs. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal 1.49% 8.13% 0.42% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0.01% 0.02% N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CTT – Correios De Portugal and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $829.16 million 0.53 $32.70 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $37.18 billion 0.27 $801.53 million $2.38 12.61

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Risk & Volatility

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTT – Correios De Portugal beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT-Correios de Portugal SA provides postal and financial services. It offers banking services; services related to the distribution of advertising mails; courier services, urgent mail services and merchandise; and written communication management and electronic management of documents. CTT-Correios de Portugal SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines. The Industry & Social Infrastructure segment provides logistics equipment, turbochargers, cooling products, car air conditioners, transportation systems, and environmental equipment. The Aviation, Defense, Space segment deals with commercial and defense aircraft, ships, special vehicles, and space equipment. The Others and Common segment includes construction and real estate businesses. The company was founded by Yataro Iwasaki on July 7, 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

