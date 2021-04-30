Head to Head Review: BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) & ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 9.91% 11.21% 6.16% BE Semiconductor Industries 29.19% 41.83% 17.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and BE Semiconductor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

BE Semiconductor Industries has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 65.91%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and BE Semiconductor Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $680.00 million 1.85 $83.87 million N/A N/A BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 17.66 $91.08 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company offers its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

