HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Down to $41.04

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.04, but opened at $39.90. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 1,482 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

