Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.87 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

