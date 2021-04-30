HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

HSTM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $25.80.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

