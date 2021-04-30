Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Up 26.7% This Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Hegic has a total market cap of $81.01 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

