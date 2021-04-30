HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.1 days.

Shares of HLBZF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $100.76.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

