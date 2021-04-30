Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $669.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

