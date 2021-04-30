Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 65,424 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

D traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

