Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. 148,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

