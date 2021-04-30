Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 10,949 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 182,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

