Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 89.0% in April

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $128.92.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.