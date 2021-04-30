Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

HSKA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.20.

HSKA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.37. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. Heska has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,680,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

