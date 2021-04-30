Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,991. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 149.17%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

