Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price Up 7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.40. Approximately 50,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,222,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several research firms have commented on HES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Hess by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.