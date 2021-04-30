Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

HPE stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12,419.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 172,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 171,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

