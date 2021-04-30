HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HXPLF. DNB Markets raised HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Danske lowered HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:HXPLF remained flat at $$12.43 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

