Highbridge Capital Management Sells 30,233 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.