Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Highwoods Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.54-$3.66 EPS.
Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 443,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
