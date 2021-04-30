Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Highwoods Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.54-$3.66 EPS.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 443,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

