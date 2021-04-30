Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:HRC traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

