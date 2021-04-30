Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $14.26 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

