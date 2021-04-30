Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

