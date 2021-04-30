Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

