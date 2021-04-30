Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $80,218,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $285.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average of $272.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

