Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,680 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 71,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 157,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

