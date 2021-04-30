Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to report $48.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the highest is $49.18 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $201.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.98 million to $202.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $240.54 million, with estimates ranging from $233.47 million to $247.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

