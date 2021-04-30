Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 2,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,392. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

