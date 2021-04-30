Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.06.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.27. 70,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

