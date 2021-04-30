Home Point Capital’s (HMPT) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMPT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 1,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,046. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

In other Home Point Capital news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

