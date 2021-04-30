HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.60.

HMST traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 3,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,511. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

