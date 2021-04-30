HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 3rd

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

